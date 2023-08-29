Here are just a few that were suggested by Halifax Courier readers.
1. Halifax Swimming Pool
Closed in 2021, many readers say they miss the swimming pool in Halifax town centre. The building did make it onto our TV screens however as it was used as the police station in the third series of BBC's Happy Valley. Photo: Sarah Fitton
2. Elland Swimming Baths
Another swimming pool that readers miss in Calderdale is Elland Swimming Baths, which closed in 2011. Photo: Lucy Ray
3. Manor Heath paddling pool
Hot summer days in Halifax, although they may be few and far between, would mean a trip to Manor Heath Park and many people said they missed the paddling pool at the park. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Mecca Bingo
Last year Mecca Bingo in Halifax closed its doors and people say that they miss it. Photo: Charles Round