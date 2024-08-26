Life in Sowerby Bridge: Take a look back at photos from Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing between 2002 and 2009

The popular tradition usually attracts huge crowds as the rush cart makes it way through Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages over the two days.

The cart – with the “rush maiden” perched on top – is hauled down country lanes and up some steep hills by a team of strong volunteers who make stops at local churches and pubs.

They are accompanied along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers, providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.

This year’s Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing is set to take place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Here are 26 pictures from the event between 2002 and 2009.

