Life in West Yorkshire: 41 photos that will take you back to 1960s in Halifax and Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Nov 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 15:44 BST
We’re turning the clock back to look at life in Halifax in the 1960s.

How many familiar scenes do you spot?

Halifax town centre back in 1961.

1. 1961

Halifax town centre back in 1961. Photo: YPN

Victoria Hall, Halifax back in 1960

2. 1960

Victoria Hall, Halifax back in 1960 Photo: YPN

Looking across North Bridge/New Bank from the Town Hall in 1961.

3. 1961

Looking across North Bridge/New Bank from the Town Hall in 1961. Photo: courier photo

Snow drifts blocked many roads in near Baitings Reservoir.

4. 1960

Snow drifts blocked many roads in near Baitings Reservoir. Photo: YPN

