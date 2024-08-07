Looking back: 21 pictures of life in Brighouse and Elland from 1960s to early 2000s

Here are 21 pictures from the archive of life in Brighouse and Elland.
M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top in 1971. Photo: Halifax Courier
M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top Photo: Halifax Courier
M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top in 1971 Photo: Halifax Courier
Brooksbank school, Elland back in 1961 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
