Looking back: 21 pictures of life in Brighouse and Elland from 1960s to early 2000s

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
Let’s take a look at life in Brighouse and Elland from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

Here are 21 pictures from the archive of life in Brighouse and Elland.

M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top in 1971.

M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top in 1971. Photo: Halifax Courier

M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top

M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top Photo: Halifax Courier

M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top in 1971

M62 motorway construction around Ainley Top in 1971 Photo: Halifax Courier

Brooksbank school, Elland back in 1961

Brooksbank school, Elland back in 1961 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

