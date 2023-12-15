Looking back: 23 nostalgic photos showing life in Halifax in the 1990s - do you recognise these scenes?

We’re turning back the clock to celebrate life in Calderdale in the 1990s.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. 1990s
Vauxhall Conference league Champions are welcomed by fans as they arrive for a Civic Reception at Halifax Town Hall. Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON
2. 1990s
Coun Joe Kneafsey and his wife Bernadette Kneafsey pictured with Irish dancers at the Halifax Civic Theatre 1990 Photo: courier photo
3. 1990s
Brighouse tappers raising money for Children in Need in November 1991 Photo: Echo
4. 1990s
David Jason at the Shay for filming of 'A Touch of Frost' is pictured with Halifax Town players David German (left) and Billy Barr in the 1990s. Photo: courier photo