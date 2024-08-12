Pepper Hill Unitarian Chapel celebrates its history
The congregation dates back to 1858, when a chartist, carpet weaver, lecturer, and Unitarian Sunday School teacher named Alexander Stradling (1820-1905), began to visit the area. The lives of some of the early working-class members were transformed through their involvement with the life of the Chapel. Joseph Hobson Jagger (1830-1892), who allegedly ‘Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo’, had connections with Pepper Hill. The Chapel survived the First World War with no members lost, but lost one in the Second, and had a conscientious objector who was sent to jail. In 1995, Pepper Hill merged with the older Northgate End Unitarian Chapel in Halifax.
Nowadays, it is the only place of worship in the village to have a license to perform same-sex wedding ceremonies. Unitarians are an open faith community celebrating diverse beliefs and originate from the liberal Christian tradition, but now include a wide spectrum of belief.
The congregation has now published a book detailing its history at just under 100 pages and richly illustrated in full colour. Copies are available for £6 either from the Chapel or the author (contact: [email protected]). The book will be officially launched during the Heritage Open Days weekend, September 14 and 15. The Chapel will be open all weekend between 10:30am and 4pm and refreshments are promised!
