Retro Halifax: 18 photos from cherished Halifax pub with quirky layout that dates back to at least the 1850s

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
The Big Six Inn is one of Halifax’s oldest pubs, dating back to at least the 1850s.

Many Calderdale residents will have enjoyed a trip to the popular establishment, and experienced its unusual terraced house layout and distinctive multi-roomed charm.

The pub has long held a place of pride on the Campaign for Real Ale’s national register of pubs with historic interiors and is currently owned by two long-standing admirers who are determined to preserve its heritage.

James Kirkham – a York-based paramedic – and David Briggs – a Vancouver-based tech entrepreneur and founder of GeoComply – are both originally from Halifax and stepped in when John Baldwin retired in 2021 after more than 25 years to secure the future of the pub they first visited in the late 1980s.

Driven by a shared passion for the Big Six Inn’s unique character and warm community spirit, James and David have vowed to maintain its tradition of serving high-quality cask ales — offering five real ales on tap at any given time, as well as lagers, ciders and wines and spirits.

The pub, which has won numerous awards over the years, continues to be a cornerstone of the community, and James and David say they are committed to ensuring it remains a haven for real ale lovers and a living piece of Halifax's social and architectural history for generations to come.

The pair have been kind enough to share these photos taken at the pub over several decades.

