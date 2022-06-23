Yorkshire Steam: A nostalgic look back at railways in Yorkshire

The first in a series of photo galleries featuring railway pictures from our archives. Mostly steam with just a whiff of diesel and mainly taken in Yorkshire.
1. 1952
Electrically powered passenger service between Manchester and Sheffield No. 26026, early 1952.
Photo: National World
2. 1951
Class A1 Pacific "Foxhunter". Blue livery, No. 60134, stovepipe chimney. Reversing into Copley Hill for Holbeck High Level Station. November 22, 1951.
Photo: National World
3. 1951
Pacific A1 No. 60126 "Sir Vincent Raven". The clock on the water tower shows 1.25pm. November 17, 1951.
Photo: National World
4. Date unknown
Newcastle-Liverpool drawing out of Leeds headed by "Tanganyika" Jubilee 45631 Class 5XP supported by Class 6P Royal Scot No. 46137 "Prince of Wales Volunteers".
Photo: National World