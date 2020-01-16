19 pictures showing life in Elland over the years

Let's take a trip down memory lane with pictures of Elland over the years.
These photos have been taken from the Halifax Courier picture archive feature local landmarks, street scenes and pubs from across Elland over recent years. For more nostaligic picture galleries click here for a Halifax night out back in 2010, here for things that you can no longer do in Halifax town centre and click here for life in Calderdale through the years.
1. Rex Cinema
The Rex Cinema is an iconic Elland landmark that has been entertaining residents since 1912. This picture shows Harry Potter fans queuing outside in 2004 ready to see the third film in the franchise.