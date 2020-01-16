19 pictures showing life in Elland over the years

These photos have been taken from the Halifax Courier picture archive feature local landmarks, street scenes and pubs from across Elland over recent years. For more nostaligic picture galleries click here for a Halifax night out back in 2010, here for things that you can no longer do in Halifax town centre and click here for life in Calderdale through the years.

1. Rex Cinema The Rex Cinema is an iconic Elland landmark that has been entertaining residents since 1912. This picture shows Harry Potter fans queuing outside in 2004 ready to see the third film in the franchise.

2. Elland bonfire An exciting annual event in the Elland calendar is the Round Table Charity Bonfire at Hullen Edge Park.

3. The Bridge Back in the day The Bridge was located at one end of Elland Bridge. The venue was formerly The Royal Hotel and is now a Wellbeing centre.

4. Elland Swimming Baths Many residents will remember swimming at Elland baths. Sadly back in 2011 the pool was closed due to structural defects and in 2014 the 110-year-old building was demolished.

