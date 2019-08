We're taking a look back at some of the most popular venues that revellers have enjoyed over the years - how many do you remember? To see our other nostalgic picture galleries, click here to see a night out in the early 2000s and here for a 2009 night out.

1. Bar Eleven The venue on Harrison Road was a hotspot for music and featured a Northern Soul and Motown night at the end of the month. Back in 2015 it was transformed into the Harrison Social, which has now closed.

2. Coliseum Once Liquid and now Atik, Coliseum was a staple on a Halifax night out for many years. For almost 20 years up to 2007 the club, which also featured Maine Street (now Vinyl), welcomed many revellers through its doors.

3. Tube The Tube opened on Wards End in 1999 and was once known as 'Halifaxs premier venue for house music'. The building has been known by a few different names over the years including Platform and Three Monkeys Wine Bar.

4. Club Platinum Once a theatre built in 1905, the majestic building on has seen a number of entertainment ventures pass through in its time, including a themed entertainment caf called La Mana in 1999 and Club Platinum from 2004 to 2007.

