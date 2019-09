To see our other nostalgic picture galleries, click here to see things you can no longer do in Halifax town centre, here for a night out at Maggie's and click here to see iconic nightclubs of Halifax through the ages.

1. 1987 Halifax RLFC fans crowd around the Town Hall in 1987 after Halifax's Challenge Cup triumph against St Helen's at Wembley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. November 1986 Linda Simonian at the amateur astronomy centre at Clough Bank, Todmorden, which though still under construction at the time, housed a 30in Dobsonian telescope, pointing like a howitzer towards the stars. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. October 1995 Brown Owl Joe Blackburn with her Brownie pack in Rastrick back in 1995. other Buy a Photo

4. December 1963 Toffee crisp bars flow along a conveyor belt at the Mackintosh sweet factory, Halifax in 1963. Waiting at the end of the line is the chocolate coating machine. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more