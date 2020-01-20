21 ways Halifax has changed since the year 2000

A lot has certainly changed since the year 2000 across the world but how much has changed in Halifax since the turn of the millenium?

From demolitions and new developments to the town and borough making the name of itself in the world of TV here are ten ways Halifax has changed since the year 2000. For more nostalgic picture galleries click here to see photos from a Halifax night out back in 2010, here to see life in Elland over the years and click here to see how Calderdale's towns and villages have changed over the years.

1. Broad Street Plaza In 2012 Broad Street Plaza came to town bringing a whole host of restaurants, a Premier Inn and cinema. Previously a Netto supermarket stood in its place which was knocked down to make way for it.

2. The Piece Hall The redevelopment of The Piece Hall is obviously a huge change thats taken place since 2000. Championing independent shops and bringing tourists to the area it has seen the start of a regeneration in Halifax.

3. Beech Hill flats In 2019 we said goodbye to the tower blocks at Beech Hill. The flats could be spotted for decades at the top of town and had previously featured in the background of many episodes of the Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge.

4. 'Callywood' Since 2000, Halifax and wider Calderdale has seen its star rise and achieve the name Callywood for its feature and influence in a number of major television shows including Last Tango in Halifax.

