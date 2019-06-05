39 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002

39 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002

We're turning back the clock 17 years to nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2002.

Do you spot anyone you know?If you can't spot yourself in this gallery you may have featured in our previous one. Click here to see.

Was this you on a night out in 2002?

1. On the town

Was this you on a night out in 2002?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Enjoying a night out back in 2002

2. On the town

Enjoying a night out back in 2002
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Enjoying a night out back in 2002

3. On the town

Enjoying a night out back in 2002
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Looking back at nights out in Halifax in the early 2000s

4. On the town

Looking back at nights out in Halifax in the early 2000s
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10