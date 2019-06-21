After a hard start in life can you give loving Lala a new home?

A poor pup with life long allergies and has had a difficult start in life is looking to find her furever home.

Lala the three year old female french bull dog was first taken by inspectors to the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District as part of a case.

She had a year long stay in kennels before her case was won in January 2019.

Read: These are the 23 Outstanding schools in Calderdale, according to Ofsted ratings

Lala is currently in a foster home eagerly waiting to be rehomed.

Her fosterer said: “Lala has been an absolute dream to foster, she’s affectionate, well behaved and has the most amazing personality.

"She spends most of her days in the home office where my Husband works, she sometimes bobs her head into video calls to greet the other workers, she’s become a favourite”

Lala suffers from food allergies which affects her skin and because of this she’s looking for an extra special someone to adopt her.

She needs a prescription diet, steroid tablets and a monthly injection to help combat her skin problems as well as weekly baths. Her allergies are lifelong and she needs an adopter who will be able to provide that extra bit of TLC for her.

Read: Plans submitted for major new business park in Clifton

Lala loves to play and enjoys walks in the park, in her foster home she happily lived with another dog and a cat.

She has other doggy friends that she meets out on a walk and she enjoys their company. Her new home will need to have a nice secure garden for her to enjoy.

The RSPCA feels Lala would be happier living with sensible older children as she can be a little worried smaller children. Lala is also a fantastic traveller and settled well in the car.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "Lala really is a special dog, we’re all routing for her and hope that she finds her forever home soon."

Anyone who feels they can give Lala the loving home she deserves should contact the RSPCA on 01422 365 628 or email enquiries@rspcahalifaxhuddersfilebradford.org.uk

Read: 11 human foods that are dangerous to dogs