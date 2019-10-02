Brighouse pub gets gold at Yorkshire in Bloom awards

A community pub in Brighouse has received recognition for its contribution to the local environment at the annual Yorkshire in Bloom awards.

The Dusty Miller was listed as a top small business in the gold category.

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns and run by experienced licensee, Rob Wilde.

The award ceremony was held last month at York racecourse after two judging rounds. The Dusty Miller was praised for the exceptional recycling levels, contribution to the environment and the community.

NEET, a local charity that aims to support adults with learning disabilities, also helped to build a stunning flower display that was instrumental to its success. It was also praised for the innovative idea to turn recycled bottles into bird feeders.

Licensee Rob Wilde has worked in the industry for more than 35 years, following in his grandad’s footsteps as a veteran to the pub sector.

Rob said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised for all the hard work from our team, NEET and the local community. The pub is helping to give back to the community through our various environmental projects and I could not have achieved this without the support of our network.”

Commentating on the award, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, Steve McKechnie said: “I am so pleased for Rob and his team for achieving the prestigious gold award.

"He has worked incredibly hard all year round to drive these initiatives and evidently, this is having a positive impact on not only the local community, but the environment as well.

“A huge congratulations to the team for this thoroughly-deserved award.”

