Brighouse pub makes top three in Yorkshire's Favourite Pub competition

The Millers Bar, Brighouse has been awarded third place in this year's Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub contest.

The venue was one of ten pubs to compete for the title which was first launched by Welcome to Yorkshire in 2011 to help promote Yorkshire’s amazing variety of pubs.

The vote saw country pubs go up against city pubs and foodie pubs go up against traditional CAMRA pubs showing the huge variety across the county.

Read: Gentleman Jack filming locations - Calderdale spots used in Anne Lister drama

The Lister Arms at Malham claimed the title of Yorkshire's Favourite Pub 2019 with The Royal Oak at Ripon claiming second place and The Millers Bar awarded third.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd said: "Thanks to everyone that has nominated and voted for their favourite pubs across the county over the last few months, and a huge congratulations once again to all of the finalists."

800 Yorkshire pubs were put forward by the public to be in the running for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub this year, which included hopefuls from across all four corners of the county - more than 16,000 votes were received in total.

The top 30 pubs from the first round all secured themselves a place in the Welcome to Yorkshire Pubs and Breweries Trail, of which copies are available to pick up at Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show. This year’s trail is sponsored by Thwaites Brewery:

Andrew Buchanan, Director of Pubs and Brewing at Thwaites Brewery: “We are delighted to be working alongside Welcome to Yorkshire to support the promotion of pubs and cask ale in the region.

Read: Chow Down to offer a feast of food when it returns to The Piece Hall later this month

“We have a rich brewing heritage of over 200 years, so we have seen immense change in the pub landscape during that time. However, what continues to make pubs so special is the warm hospitality and quality cask ale that they offer.

“Yorkshire is blessed with so many great pubs, including a number of our own, and we want to encourage as many people to visit them as we can. Of course, if you go along to one of our pubs, you’ll be able to enjoy one of our new beers that we launched in the last month.”