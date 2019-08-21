Calderdale fisheries through to next round of National Fish and Chip Awards 2020

Hirds Family Fisheries in Siddal has made it in to the top 60 of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

Organised by Seafish the awards recognise outstanding businesses that are serving great fish and chips and providing excellent customer service.

It’s not just about food quality, there are a wide variety of additional factors that make these businesses outstanding, including excellence in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients; staff training and development policies and opportunities for young people; and creation of innovative menu options for those with allergies and dietary requirements.

There are a number of rigorous judging stages to be named the best fish and chip shop in the UK including mystery shopping visits to shops, full business performance audits of premises followed by presentations to an industry judging panel.

Hirds Family Fisheries will join the other shortlisted shops into the next round of judging in a bid to make it to the top 20.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Seafish, said: “Every summer we look forward to starting our search for the UK’s best fish and chip shop and this award showcases the best in the business.

"Shops have been entering the competition since May and these Top 60 takeaways have demonstrated real commitment to quality in all areas and worked tirelessly to earn their place on this list. I would recommend a visit to them all!

“There’s a diverse wealth of talent to be seen across the Top 60, and we wish them all the best in the next round as we know each one of them gives it everything they have.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 32nd anniversary ceremony in London on January 23 2020.

To see the full shortlist visit www.fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards

