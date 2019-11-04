Calderdale house prices dropped slightly in August

House prices dropped slightly in Calderdale in August, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 1.7 per cent annual growth .

The average Calderdale house price in August was £145,888, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6 per cent decrease on July.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 0.2 per cent , and Calderdale underperformed compared to the 0.8 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale rose by £2,400 – putting the area 10th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Selby, where properties increased on average by 4.7 per cent, to £204,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Barnsley dropped 1.8% in value, giving an average price of £122,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats fared worst in Calderdale in August – they dropped 1.3% in price, to £101,554 on average . Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1 per cent monthly; up 2.5 per cent annually; £268,011 average

Semi-detached: down 0.6 per cent monthly; up 2.2 per cent annually; £163,225 average

Terraced: down 0.7 per cent monthly; up 1.4 per cent annually; £121,929 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £126,100 on their property – £1,800 more than a year ago, and £18,500 more than in August 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £162,500 on average in August – 28.9 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Calderdale compare?

Buyers paid 12.0 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£166,000) in August for a property in Calderdale. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £235,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £293,000 on average, and twice as much as in Calderdale. Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull (£117,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average August sale price of £1.3 million could buy 15 properties in Burnley (average £84,000).

