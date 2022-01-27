Brighouse: Reader's letter - Brighouse Centre Enhancement

Sketch showing town centre schemes

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I suppose it had to happen. Temporary traffic signals appeared on the road to Rastrick from the town centre, causing a tailback from the excavation site, over the river bridge in one direction and back over the canal bridge including the Millroyd Street junction. They would have got away with it, except that public buses require part of the other carriageway, when turning onto the river bridge. The queuing traffic prevented this. A gap was not always left by frustrated traffic.

The scheme proposing a new canal bridge shown on the attached sketch, has been suggested many times by Echo readers and was planned several decades ago. I remember the red crosses painted on the trees needing to be felled and the searches for high voltage cables running on the canal towpath.