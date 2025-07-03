The EV3 is the smallest car in Kia's tech-filled line-up, but it's not actually all that small | Kia

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kia’s EV3 is a practical, comfortable and cleverly priced electric car with room to rival bigger SUVs—plus a range range and great tech as standard.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a look through Kia's electric-car range (skip past the Niro) and you're arguably eyeing up one of the greatest automotive line-ups on sale in the UK.

The EV9 is a marvel, the EV6 continues to be brilliant, the new EV4 and EV5 are proving justifiably popular, and so this EV3, the smallest of the EV-something range, had a lot to live up to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't read into the "smallest" thing too much though, the EV3 is a largeish car, probably a crossover, not quite an SUV, tricky to pigeonhole, but do we even care any more?

With a starting price of around £33,000 it's keenly priced, spec is as generous as you'd expect from a Kia, and it even looks pretty sharp - if you don't mind a futuristic, anti-mainstream sort of style.

The interior is another big highlight, as it has been across the current EV range, with creative packaging leading to a spacious, bright, and airy cabin for all occupants, especially the driver and passenger.

Kia's clever interiors are always impressively spacious - if a little quirky | Kia

Kia knows its new cars need to be good because they're not only competing with more conventional offerings from the likes of the Volkswagen Audi Group, but they're now fighting off increasing pressure from the Chinese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The irony of the Korean brands that once waded in and shook up the industry now becoming lawful prey, but the way Kia and Hyundai are being kept on their toes is what's producing some of the best cars on the road right now.

It's the boxy styling that gives the EV3 the capacious interior, and Kia has certainly put that space to good use, with a floating centre console, a sensibly laid out dash, some welcome physical buttons, and acres of storage space.

Their are some hard plastics, if you're boring enough to find that irritating, and you'll be reminded of so many different things with an array of different bongs that if something genuinely important happens, you'll probably overlook it.

The styling is distinctive, and it certainly grows on you | Kia

The twin 12.3-inch displays are nicely laid out, and function well, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto is a standard thing, which it jolly well should be these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's a decent boot at the rear, a small frunk at the front, and nice little storage cubbies everywhere. It's a great family workhorse.

The one thing we all like to talk about with EVs is range, and there are two battery options, with the standard range likely to find 230 miles easy enough, and a longer range battery which should kiss 300 miles on a long day.

During a week of varied trips, I found that 3.5mi/kWh wasn't difficult to achieve and, perhaps more importantly than the range, the ability to fast charge at up to 128kW, which is handy on a long run.

Handily, there's a "Max" and "Min" indicator on the central screen, which lets you know how much range you can expect if you're being frivolous, and how much you should have left if you're being careful. It's a handy indicator that more cars should have, as it'll probably make us all a bit more frugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interior space is impressive, thanks to the boxy body | Kia

Don't expect any thrills and spills and you won't be disappointed with the EV3. It's designed for comfort, and it delivers that very well. But it's neither fast nor thrilling. Not that buyers will really be bothered.

Top spec models with the larger 84kWh batteries will cost around £44,000 as a base mark, and there's some tempting finance deals to look through.

Kia's current popularity, and the seven-year warranty, will help residuals, so the EV3 could make sound financial sense.

Overall though, it's just a lovely car to take on your journeys in. Kia's current run of form continues to impress, and the EV3 makes for a fine entry level option.

Carly 20% off!! Unlock hidden features and save money with Carly’s smart car diagnostic tool £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Ever wondered what that warning light on your dashboard actually means? Basic OBD scanners might tell you the code – but Carly goes much further. This clever German-made device pairs with a powerful app to translate those fault codes, explain what’s wrong, and even guide you through potential fixes. You’ll also unlock bonus features, like hidden menus and digital speedos on compatible cars. Right now, you can get 20% off as part of Carly’s Birthday Sale with code BDAY20. For more details click here.