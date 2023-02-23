Renault 5 Prototype

This is the Renault 5 Prototype which has reaffirmed its status as one of the most eagerly anticipated electric vehicles after winning an award.

It was declared the ‘Prototype of the Year’ category at the GQ Car Awards 2023.

For 2023, the annual awards were updated to include only pure electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. For its winners, the GQ team were looking for cars that are inspiring, interesting, have automotive integrity and which send their pulses racing.

The Renault 5 Prototype won the hotly contested award after impressing the GQ judges with how it encases its city-focused pure electric drivetrain in a cleverly designed body that presents a modern twist on the original Renault 5.

Core to the brand’s bold ‘Renaulution’ strategy, the Renault 5 Prototype previews the future Renault 5, which is scheduled for 2024. It demonstrates the brand’s ambition to make electric cars widely accessible.

On awarding the Renault 5 Prototype, GQ said: "Thirty years on from the original’s retirement, the R5 is back as part of the “Renaulution”. Gilles Vidal has purposefully and playfully produced a modern, fully electric city car prototype that just happens to look like an entrant in the 2030 Monte Carlo Rally. With its flared wheel arches, off-centre bonnet air-intake and sexy rear light bar, the electric 5 bears all the hallmarks of a smoking hot hatch. If, as Renault describes it, this is the “nouvelle vague”, we are happy to ride it."

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, added: “We are exceptionally pleased to accept this prestigious award. It officially recognises how Renault continues to be at the forefront of electrification and is constantly innovating to bring electric vehicles within the reach of everyone. The Renault 5 Prototype is a car we are immensely proud of. It represents how important our roots are to us and takes one of Renault’s timeless successes and evolves it with a modern, 100 per cent electric twist perfectly suited to a future mobility that is fun, distinctive and environmentally compatible.”

First seen in the UK at last year’s Festival of Speed, the Renault 5 Prototype also takes styling cues from the Supercinq and the Renault 5 Turbo with its extended rear wheel arches. Its contemporary design merges with the dashing silhouette of the original, yet the features taken from the first Renault 5 are more than just a hint at the old design. They have been reworked to incorporate modern features, such as the hood vent that now conceals the charging cable socket, the tail lamps that sport aerodynamic baffles, and the front bumper fog lights that have been replaced with LED daytime running lamps.