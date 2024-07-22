Jeep Wrangler

Julie Marshall drives the Jeep Wrangler and finds it is good on road as well as off.

Ever since visionary Rover engineer Maurice Wilks used a war-surplus Willys Jeep and made it the basis of the first Land Rover, comparisons have been made between the two.

Indeed, on many occasions they are often confused, with Jeep or Land Rover being used as a catch-all term for any rugged off-roader.

There’s no mistaking the pedigree of the latest Jeep Wrangler, however. Especially now the Land Rover Defender has strayed so far from its origins. It’s nearest rival now is probably the Ineos Grenadier.

The Wrangler looks tough, mean and capable and is equipped to venture just about anywhere a four-wheeled vehicle can go.

This is in part due to ladder frame chassis with the body on top construction for extra durability.

It’s no dinosaur though, the Wrangler has evolved over the years and is now crammed full of the same technology as other new cars.

It comes with luxuries such as heated front seats that move electronically in a variety of ways - including lumbar adjust, climate control, keyless entry and even a cigarette lighter and ashtray - I’ve not seen those in a car for a long time.

If you like wind in your hair motoring the Wrangler still retains the option of removing the doors and roof. Though, after the summer we’re having I can’t see many people bothering.

It commands an imposing presence and looks like it would be a real lump to drive.

But surprisingly, the steering is light and manoeuvering into parking spaces is far easier than anticipated. The parking sensors and reversing camera help as well.

It’s a bit noisy over bumps in the road but nothing to be concerned about.

It is is powered by a two-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. There are no other choices.

No slouch, the 0-62mph dash takes a mere 7.6 seconds and it’s got plenty of grunt.

Our test was confined to the urban byways and while it was comfortable enough, it is off-road that the Jeep excels.

I can attest to that: I’ve taken Wranglers over some interesting rock crawls and trails in the past - sadly not along the Rubicon Trail in Sierra Nevada, USA..

Parts of the 22-mile long route with its really challenging off-road section is used by Jeep as a testing ground. There’s even a even more rugged version of the Wrangler named after it.

But should you find yourself there, or anywhere like it, rest assured you will be in good hands. The Wrangler has selectable four-wheel drive, a low- range box and locking centre differentials. With all these gadgets at you disposal you’re ready for anything. You can even go wading up to 760mm.

Our Wrangler was the five-door Jeep Wrangler Sahara - the only other model is the Rubicon. Neither are now available as a three-door. The interior is smart with plenty of premium, soft-touch materials. The infotainment screen is quick to react and relatively easy to use. It includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone pairing.

Price: £61,125 (£62,090 as tested)

Engine: two-litre turbo petrol

Power: 275bhp

Torque: 295lb/ft

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Top speed: 112mph

0-62mph: 7.6 seconds

Economy: 27mpg

CO 2 emissions:250g/km