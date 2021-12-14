Toyota announces plans for 30 EV models by 2030

Toyota has said that it will launch 30 all-electric cars between now and 2030, including new models and electrified versions of existing cars.

The Japanese brand, which has been among the last mainstream manufacturers to launch any pure-electric cars, stopped short of committing to an all-electric line-up by that date.

However, it did say it expected the Lexus premium brand to be all-electric in key markets, including the UK and Europe by 2030 and globally by 2035.

Announcing the firm’s strategy Toyota president Akio Toyoda revealed 16 of the models expected to join the line-up by 2030, ranging from the previously announced bZ4X SUV to commercial vehicles and a Lexus LFA-inspired supercar.

He told his audience: “We are living in a diversified world and in an era in which it is hard to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option. That is why Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for our customers around the world.”

He said the firm aimed to sell 3.5 million EVs by 2030 and was exploring the use of solid state battery technology as well as working towards a carbon neutral production process at all its plants by 2035.

Among the key vehicles revealed were the bZ4X, which is due to go on sale next year, and two other SUVs - a more compact model designed to offer class-leading energy efficiency and aimed at the Japanese and European markets, and a full-size family SUV with seven seats.

Toyoda also showed off a compact city car designed for car-sharing schemes, the e-palette commercial van, what looked to be an electrified version of the Hilux pick-up and an rugged off-roader with looks inspired by the FJ Cruiser.

He said that Lexus will offer nine pure EVs by 2030, before dropping combustion engines entirely by 2035. Among the Lexus concepts revealed were the RZ SUV, which will use the same underpinnings as the bZ4X, and a full-blown supercar which, Toyoda said would aim for a low-two-second 0-62mph time and a range of 435 miles, possibly employing solid state batteries to do so.