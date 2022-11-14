The Cupra Born

Tested here is one of the new grids on the block. Cupra is the manufacturer and Born is its name. Well, did you expect a new brand to follow convention? Escort and Viva are so last century. Get with it with a car named Leaf or Born.

Well, I must say it’s better than the unimaginative approach by some who denote their offerings with a number as if it were a computer component or some other piece of dullness.

I’m all for the Born and so I’m sure are headline writers who try to zap a little energy into these stories.

So, what exactly is the Cupra Born? Well, Cupra is an offspring of SEAT, the Spanish manufacturer which markets itself as young, vibrant and sporty. Cupra is its well-heeled, sportier and better-kitted sibling.

So the Born is a revolutionary piece of equipment, one which aims to break free from the shackles of petrol and diesel. It may surprise you that it is so radical for it looks very mainstream. A boxy SUV, indeed. Probably because that’s what’s people undeniably want (space and high ride) and probably because this form of car best suits heavy batteries which power EVs (electric vehicles).

You might guess it rides well for all EVs same to do. Power is quicker to find when compared with an internal combustion engine. And the heavy low-sitting batteries make sure the car well planted.

It occurred to me at the wheel of this fiery but silent beast that petrol-diesel will seem so silly in a few years, assuming of course the Government doesn’t do a monumental U-turn on banning fossil-fuelled new cars by 2030.

Surely they wouldn’t? Don’t ask me, I’ve given up making political predictions, having been made to look like a sucker once too often.

We must assume that our Kia-driving Prime Minister will stick with the plan as far as motoring goes. If he changes his mind, all hell will be let loose.

So, Born is here to make a mark. It is part of the Volkswagen group (VW, SEAT, Audi and Skoda) so this car shares its platform with a number of others – Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, plus Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV, which all have individual personalities despite common roots.

Plus, every model gets rapid charging as standard, which is probably the most important hurdle to persuade drivers to make the switch. No-one wants to spend hours waiting for cars to refuel.

Well, that and price. But prices will come down and won’t be so noticeable when you pay for it like you pay for a mobile phone (via a monthly contract).

So, is this really a sporty model? Well, it’s on the large side but it does have balance and power. It hits 60mph in 6.6 seconds and can touch 99mph, so it is quick.

It has a presence, too, and manages to look like a Cupra rather than a Volkswagen, SEAT or any of the other brands.

The cabin is complex. Too complicated, perhaps, to master in a week but I guess a long-term driver would figure out how to find Radio 4 without pulling over and consulting the handbook.

It has a vast screen which tells you most of what you need to know and a head-up display for miles per hour and the like.

Customers can choose from three highly specified trim levels: V1, V2 and V3. The 45kWh 150PS powertrain will be available exclusively in V1 trim, while customers will be able to specify all three trim levels with the 58kWh 204PS powertrain.

The V1 comes with such features as 18in alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, park assist, lane control and wonderful bucket seats.

It is the brand’s first 100 per cent electric model, and enjoys excellent safety ratings during Euro NCAP’s safety testing, achieving a maximum five-star rating.

It is a significant result for Born, which joins Formentor and Leon as five-star cars.

It is also practical. Unlike a lot of electric vehicles, it has plenty of boot space – 385 litres.

It is a car for all seasons and proof that EVs can be both good for the environment and fun to drive.

The news comes weeks after Cupra revealed the future of the brand – which was establsihed just four years’ ago – with three new electrified models joining the line-up by 2025.

To date, the brand has delivered close to 200,000 cars while its turnover has grown from 430m euros in 2018 to almost 2.2bn euros in 2021, far beyond all expectations. In 2022, Cupra intends to double its sales, turnover and global network of garages.

By 2025 Cupra will have entered a new era with three new electrified models – Cupra Terramar, Cupra Tavascan and Cupra UrbanRebel – as well as renewing its current product line-up.

Cupra Born V2 230ps

Price: £37,445Engine: an electric motor with a lithium ion battery

Power: 231ps

Torque: 310Nm

Transmission: Six-speed manualTop speed: 99mph0-62mph: 6.6 secondsRange: 211 miles to 340 milesInsurance: Group 26