The Tecnica version of the Lamborghini Huracan

The STO is the most extreme Huracán yet, but it may be a little too hard for the road for some people, while the Evo is arguably too modest.

So Huracán Tecnica is here to bridge the gap, as I discovered during a driving event in Denmark and Sweden.

The latest member of the Huracán range is said to provide the purest Lamborghini driving experience combined with the freedom of everyday use: a bridge between past and future, lifestyle and performance, road and track.

Huracán Tecnica is said to bring out a pilot’s attitude in every driver, delivering the most rewarding performance and the ultimate, fun-to-drive experience — simultaneously.

Tecnica, hailed as the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10 and it was my set of wheels for this Scandinavian sojourn.

I took it from Copenhagen to Helsinger, across by ferry to Helsinborg in Sweden, down the coast to Malmo and across the fabulous new Oresund bridge back to Copenhagen.

Anywhere else, this cacophonous convoy would have turned heads but Danes and Swedes are too polite to stare. If they were interested in these dozen or so cars flashing past in a £4m convoy, they didn’t display it.

Tecnica is by far the most impressive car I’ve driven in a long time. It is wickedly quick but it is also ridiculously simple. It is light and balanced and is incredibly easy to drive. It will behave well as it potters around town, and will burst into life with a squeeze of the right foot.

Lamborghinis are never everyday cars but this one comes close.

Tecnica’s name illustrates the advanced evolution of the Huracán’s technical prowess. Its new looks accent the improved aerodynamics for heightened performance, stability and ease of use, particularly on a circuit.

It takes its engine from the Huracán STO, with an increase of 30bhp over the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), and the powertrain delivers greater torque and am improved 0 to 60mph time of 3.2 seconds.

Lightweight Tecnica is recalibrated with distinctly tuned driving modes with suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering and innovative brake cooling. Together, it allows the driver to experience the perfect Huracán for every occasion.

It is said Tecnica exploits its talents to deliver the best of both worlds - a versatile super sports car for road and track.

I don’t think downtown Copenhagen had ever seen such a sight as a volley of stunning Lamborghinis passed through, engines popping with power as we went.

Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself.

“The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car’s potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation. The Tecnica completes the Huracán line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracán’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.”

The uprated power is matched by an enhanced, sharper engine sound at higher revs while inside the cockpit the Tecnica provides improved acoustic comfort.

Good as though the Tecnica is, for me there was another even more eyecatching Lamborghini on show at this event. The Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version. I know! An outrageous idea.

It makes you wonder what they put in the espresso at Lamborghini board meetings.

Someone had the bright idea of creating this off-road version.

You might have expected a giggle or two before moving on to other more practical business, but no. The idea – rather like the car – gained traction and was adopted by Lambo supremos.

And this dramatic new car – with the conventional Huracáns and the splendid Urus models – were on display for us in Denmark.

Sterrato – it means dirt road in Italian – isn’t available for driving yet but it shows the way this vigorous brand is thinking.

It is an interesting idea, blending the best of the company’s two principle models – Urus SUV and Huracan super sports car.

I don’t expect it to be a big seller, it is after all a niche of a niche, but Lamborghini are confident enough to spend a lot of time and effort on it.

Now the Lamborghini brand may be magically Italian but it is part of the Volkswagen empire these days so it can add a splash of German precision to the Latin flair.

Sterrato has only been shown in Miami and Doha in Qatar so far, which may give an indication of where orders are likely to come from, before this latest glimpse in Denmark.

Mr Winkelmann explains: “True to our values as a visionary, bold and unconventional brand, with the Sterrato we are breaking new ground in driving sensations

Powering the Sterrato is a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine with 602bhp and 560Nm, which sends drive to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lamborghini says that the Huracan Sterrato will manage the zero to 60mph sprint in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 160mph.

Production Sterrato will be limited to 1,499 models and will commence in February.

Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

PRICE: £212,000

ENGINE: A 5.2 litre V10 which offers 623bhp of power at maximum 6,500rpm via seven-speed gearbox

PERFORMANCE: Top speed 203mph and 0 to 60moh in 3.2 seconds

EMISSIONS: 328g/km