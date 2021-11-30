After a long 706 days Panto is finally back at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Jack & the Beanstalk

With slapstick humour, plenty of audience interaction and fabulous song and dance routines, this pantomime will delight audiences of all ages.

It’s been 706 days since panto was last at the Victoria Theatre and the venue are excited to be presenting Jack & the Beanstalk this year. With a whole year to make up for, it will be a huge celebration and ticketholders are definitely in for a treat.

The hilarious Dame Adam Stafford is returning once again as the role of Dame Trot.

Adam said: “This year’s Panto at the Victoria Theatre will be me getting back on stage for the first time in two years, the longest break I have had away from the stage in a career that is now well into its fifth decade.

"Like so many people, the pandemic stopped us from doing the job that we love.

"I’m just so delighted to be back at this glorious venue, entertaining people in another fantastic show full of fun, music, dancing and comedy, and hearing the collective sound of people laughing and enjoying themselves.

"We all need some of that right now.”

Comic Josh Benson will be returning as Joshin' Josh, Dame Trot’s son.

Josh said: “I’m most looking forward to being back to my Joshin’ self, providing the lovely audiences the opportunity to lose themselves in the silliness of Pantoland.

"Panto is a hugely important part of the year for families, the shared experience of the same story, enjoyed on different levels depending on age - but with laughter positivity and joy at the heart of it. It’s a delight to be back, being able to provide some of this laughter, through my ridiculous Joshin’ antics!”

Richard Lloyd, who is returning for his second year will be playing Fleshcreep, the panto villain, and snazzy dressed baddie.

Richard said: “I cannot wait to see the wonderful Halifax audiences again: they’re amazing and I am so looking forward to working with lots of lovely friends again. Playing Fleshcreep is going to be a dream come true.

"He’s a real panto baddie and I can’t wait to scare all the audiences to bits and hear all the booing.”

Nikki Schofield a Halifax panto regular will be playing Fairy Flutterby this year.

Nikki said: “I am looking forward to getting back on stage and having fun with everyone but most of all hearing the audiences enjoying themselves again. Shows and productions have been hugely missed and I can't wait to bring back that joy to so many people.”

The annual pantomime is an important part of the Christmas events calendar for families and makes a significant economic contribution to the town. Not only does a visit to the pantomime bring Christmas joy and sparkle, but it also brings people together for a shared experience that everyone of any age can enjoy. A visit to the panto is often a young person’s first taste of live theatre and can inspire children in more ways than we can imagine.

With performances exclusively for school groups, side of stage and integrated BSL interpreted performances and a relaxed performance that is designed to be especially welcoming to adults and children who may require a calmer environment where they can move around and/or vocalise during the performance, the Victoria Theatre aims to make pantomime accessible and inclusive to all.