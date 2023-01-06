Age UK shop in Todmorden and The Wombles call on the public to donate their unwanted Christmas presents

The Wombles, who champion sustainability, a love of nature and the importance of community, will be working with the Charity throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Together they hope to inspire people to adopt positive (Womble-style) behaviour, whether that’s by recycling their unwanted items and donating them to Age UK shops, or by reusing pre-loved items purchased in the Charity’s shops.

The Age UK shop in Todmorden raises funds to support vital services for older people, including the Charity’s free and confidential national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services. Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity and helping to reduce waste and landfill.

To kick-start their work, The Wombles are urging people to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to the Age UK shop in Todmorden.

The Wombles. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The oldest and wisest of The Wombles, Great Uncle Bulgaria, said: “We all have a part to play in looking after our environment and each other, which is why we have teamed up with Age UK.

“By supporting the Age UK shop in Todmorden, both by purchasing items and donating your unwanted items, you will not only be doing your bit for the environment but helping a great cause.”

Syed Ashraf, Shop Manager at the Age UK shop in Todmorden said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want, so, along with The Wombles, we’re calling on locals to donate any unwanted presents to the Age UK shop in Todmorden. Not only will you be helping to reduce waste, but you will be helping to raise much-needed funds so that Age UK can support older people most in need.”

