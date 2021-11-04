Buzzcocks, Graeme Park and Craig Charles added to Halifax's Piece Hall's festive line-up

The Buzzcocks are coming to Halifax's Piece Hall

They will be joining house music luminary Graeme Park and upcoming talent Graft as part of a star-studded line-up of exciting gigs and events taking place at The Piece Hall.

They include shows by Ibiza legend Ellie Sax, Our House Family, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, Lottery Winners, The Landlubbers, Halifax Choral Society with the Black Dyke; and LoneLady.

The venue says there will be something for everyone and will be hosting its annual Christmas Eve Big Sing as well as a New Year’s Eve Comedy Club, a mini family rave with Boom Chikka Boom, and kids’ cinema sessions showing Christmas classics like Elf, Polar Express and Frozen.

The Piece Hall has host of Christmas events in store

The Spiegletent will be returning, along with a 30ft Christmas tree and traditional carousel.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to The Piece Hall for Christmas this year.

"The festive period is all about sharing experiences and enjoying time with loved ones, and we’ve worked hard to make sure that our line-up this year offers people of all ages and interests the opportunity to do just that.

“With performances from artists like Graft and Graeme Park to the Buzzcocks and Craig Charles, as well as Christmas films for the kids and a traditional sing-along before the big day, we’ve got plenty in store to bring some cheer to this extra special season.

“The last year and a half has been incredibly difficult, so we can’t wait to put a smile on people’s faces and welcome our wonderful visitors back this winter.”

Steve Diggle, from Buzzcocks, said: “I am really looking forward to playing the great Piece Hall and seeing all our fans. It’s a special place and it’s going to be a great night for us all.”

The shows include:

Lottery Winners plus support Evvah – 10 December

Buzzcocks plus support – 11 December

The Landlubbers - 14 December

Lone Lady plus support – 17 December

The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club – 21 December

Halifax Choral Society with the Black Dyke – 22 December

Christmas Eve Big Sing – 24 December

Mini family rave with Boom Chikka Boom – 31 December

The Comedy Store – New Year’s Eve Comedy Club – 31 December

Kids cinema sessions – selected dates throughout December

Tickets for the most recently announced events go on sale at 10am tomorrow.