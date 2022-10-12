Charity Christmas Market set to take place in Todmorden this festive season

A charity Christmas Market is taking place in Todmorden in December. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The markets, which are being organised by Ask The Question CIC, are set to be a ‘Christmas extravaganza’, with plenty of market holders already signed up to the event, plus lots of activities for children, including a Father Christmas in attendance, as well as Hebden Bridge’s junior brass band coming to play Christmas carols during the day as well.

The one day Christmas market, taking place on Saturday, December 3 at The Fielden Centre in Todmorden, is a charity fundraising event to raise money for Hebden Bridge based CIC, Ask The Question, which enables young people who’ve experienced adversity, including abuse, trauma and neglect, to access tuition and mentorship to help enable them to achieve their academic potential.

There will be lots of activities for the kids, run by Hebden Bridge Saints Football Club and Ask The Question volunteers, as well as a shopping extravaganza with 10 different independent shops who’ll be setting up stalls for the day.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question, said, “I am really excited about this festive event. It’s the first year we’ve run it, and we’ve been blown away by the support of local businesses who want to be involved. Now more than ever it’s important to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Calderdale, and we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their unwavering support.”

The markets are open to all, and will take place from 10.30am until 4pm at The Fielden Centre.