Choose a Halifax RSPCA animal to grant a wish for this Christmas for appeal

The independently funded, local RSPCA Animal Centre is hoping to raise vital funds and find homes for the many abandoned, abused and unwanted pets in their care.

Fay Gibbons, Fundraiser said: “It breaks our hearts to know each year we will have many cats, dogs and small animals spending Christmas without a home or a family to call their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some may have lost what they once called a home, and others may have never experienced a warm snuggle on the sofa or even felt the love a family can give.

Jade is a 7-year-old Spaniel who found herself in the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch after her original owner couldn’t afford the vital treatment she needed

“That’s why we’re calling on the public to help us make this festive season as special as possible for these animals.’’

A £1 donation could buy a cat or kitten a delicious Christmas day treat, and a £5 donation could heat a kennel for a day to keep the dogs cosy and warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any donation people can offer will help grant an animal’s wish for a brighter future and help the RSPCA team provide the best Christmas for the animals spending the festive season in their care.

Jade is a 7-year-old Spaniel who found herself in the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch after her original owner couldn’t afford the vital treatment she needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peanut the ferret peeks out of a Christmas stocking

Jade arrived with severe lesions to her body, a flea infestation, and a chronic allergic skin disease – all which had been left untreated. Poor Jade must have been in such discomfort and had she not received help from the local RSPCA, her condition would have only worsened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade is now receiving all the medication, love and care she needs to recover but won’t be ready to find her new home until her skin conditions are under control. The total of Jade’s care to the charity is over £360 and this is expected to rise until she is 100% ready to find a loving forever home.

Supporting the Christmas Wish Appeal will directly provide for animals like Jade, helping the local RSPCA Animal Centre afford life-saving treatment and treats to make Christmas day extra special too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to donate to the appeal can purchase ‘wish tickets’ available in all the RSPCA Charity Shops across Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford and Animal Centre Shop based on Wade Street, Halifax. The tickets make great stocking fillers for anyone wanting to purchase a unique gift idea for family, colleagues and friends.

A £1 donation could buy a cat or kitten a delicious Christmas day treat

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate online visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/christmaswishappeal or www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/christmas-wish-appeal-2022

If you donate via the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford website link, you can also choose which specific animal you would like to grant a wish for.