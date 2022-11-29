Christmas party at a phone box! Visit from Santa, mince pies and more at Elland Phone box Book Swap Christmas gathering

There will be a Christmas Gathering at the Elland Phone box Book Swap, which is located outside the old town hall in Elland, from 10:30am to 12pm on Saturday, December 10.

There will be Santa, gifting of wrapped books for children, mince pies, hot drinks supplied by Rusty's Coffee and more.

Organisers are also hosting a Christmas picture trail in shops through Elland and at the gathering there will be a prize draw for the winners of the picture trail.

Elland Phone box Book Swap

The Elland Christmas Book Swap Trail will be running from December 1.

The old BT phone box near Northgate in Elland, was renovated between April and August 2022 by a team of local volunteers and Elland Round Table.

