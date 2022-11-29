Christmas tree sales return to Hardcastle Crags - when and where the trees will be available

The sustainably sourced, British-grown Christmas trees will be available to buy from Midgehole Road car park on Saturday and Sunday. The money raised will help with conservation work like maintaining Gibson Mill, repairing footpaths and fences, and protecting wildlife.

Volunteers from the site’s second-hand bookshop, in the Weaving Shed Café next to Gibson Mill, are also planning a ‘Secret Santa’ initiative – gift-wrapping selected books that visitors can then pick up as mystery Christmas presents for friends and loved ones, in return for a small donation.

National Trust Area Ranger, James Archibald said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our Christmas tree sales again this year. It marks the start of the festive season for us and it’s great that so many people come along to support our work.

Christmas Trees

“The sales will help our rangers look after the woodland for generations to come through our long-term management plan, as well as help with upkeep for Gibson Mill.

“We’re so grateful for everyone’s support through the year, and especially for our teams of volunteers who are very important to the work we do – from maintaining paths to flood management.”

Trees are available in a range of sizes, with sales from 10am to 3pm on the 3 and 4 December. Prices range from £30 to £70.

Gibson Mill is half a mile walk from Clough Hole car park (down a steep hill) or a one mile walk from Midgehole Road car park (along the estate track).