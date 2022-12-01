Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck sets off on tour - will it be stopping in Halifax?

As part of ‘The Magic of Giving’ Christmas campaign, Coca‑Cola’s Truck Tour 2022 will visit as many places around the UK as possible.

To not spoil the surprise the truck will be revealing which places it’ll be rolling into over the next few weeks.

So far the Christmas truck tour isn’t scheduled for a stop in Halifax but it will be visiting nearby Bradford on December 3.

Coca-Cola Christmas truck

The truck will be pulling into Morrison’s in Idle at 11.30am, giving out free cans of the fizzy drink to visitors.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said: “To get you excited, this year’s tour is bigger and better than ever before, with a magical ‘winter market’ setting, featuring fun activities for all This year’s ‘winter market’ setting will feature festive food huts serving up delicious seasonal tastes, an ‘elfie selfie’ picture moment and the chance to purchase a personalised Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar and Coca‑Cola Original Taste.

“What’s more, every visit to the Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck magical winter wonderland will also count towards supporting those experiencing food poverty. With the theme for those attending of “Your Presence is Your Present”, Coca‑Cola Great Britain will donate the equivalent of up to 100,000 meals to those in need throughout the festive season.”

To see if the truck will be making a stop in Halifax visit www.coca-cola.co.uk throughout December where the list of locations will be updated.