Festive fun for all at Christmas market event at venues across Heptonstall

Local food producers, artists, crafters and small businesses will have stalls at Heptonstall Methodist Chapel, St Thomas’ Church, Heptonstall museum and the bowling club. The museum will be open both Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December, but all other venues will only be open on Sunday 4 December.

Amy Binns, one of the organisers, said: “We have several charming small venues supported by voluntary groups in Heptonstall, so it made sense for us all to work together. This way, it’s well worth coming up the hill from Hebden Bridge as there will be lots of treats and Christmas presents to choose from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heptonstall Methodist Chapel will have food stalls downstairs and artists and photographers upstairs, with an exhibition by the local photography society. Prints and calendars will be on sale. Stalls will include cheese from Calder Cheesehouse, organic bread from Blue Sky Bakers, local honey, homemade preserves and cakes, chocolate goodies and sweets. It will be open on Sunday December 4 from 11am.

Heptonstall Methodist Chapel is decorated ready for the Christmas fair. Picture: Amy Binns

Heptonstall museum is hosting craft stalls from 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, and is serving soup, hot drinks and mince pies throughout. There will be a lantern making workshop on Saturday from 10am to 11.30am, with a historical lecture on Sunday at 5pm.

Heptonstall Social and Bowling Club are holding a craft fair with stalls including fragrances, candles, cheeseboards and children’s treats on Sunday, December 4 from noon to 4pm. Father Christmas will be there to meet children in his grotto (a free meet and greet rather than giving of gifts).

Advertisement Hide Ad

At St Thomas CofE church, Guides and Rangers are fundraising for a trip to Sweden with a fair on Sunday, December 4 from 1-3pm. Stalls will include Christmas gifts, second hand books and toys, face painting and cakes.

In addition, the Heptonstall Brownies, Guides and Rangers will be hosting a Campfire Nativity at St Thomas's on Tuesday, December 6, to include traditional and new campfire songs and a Nativity play. Audience participation is encouraged! Tickets on the door, £5 adults, £3 concessions and older children. Free for children under 10 (with an adult supervising).

Advertisement Hide Ad