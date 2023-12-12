News you can trust since 1853
Halifax flower company spreads festive joy with giant wreath on Dean Clough

A Halifax flower company is helping to spread Christmas cheer across Halifax by creating a magical festive wreath and hanging it on the iconic Dean Clough tower.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Designed by the team at the Prestige Flowers Gift Shop, which is located at Dean Clough, the wreath has been displayed high up for all to see across the town.

Jade Robertson from Prestige Flowers Gift Shop said: “Christmas is what we do best so we wanted to add our own touch to the festive decor in Dean Clough.

Wreath on tower at Dean Clough
“This creation, by our fantastic team, adds a bit of sparkle to Dean Clough but can be seen on the approach into Halifax centre via the flyover and North Bridge, welcoming people to the town.

“Our dedicated team here at the Prestige Flowers Gift shop worked tirelessly to create something spectacular to bring some festive cheer to the people of Halifax.

"It's made in Halifax, for Halifax.”

One of the biggest cherry picker lifts in Yorkshire had to be employed to install the wreath on the tallest section of E Mill between the Dean Clough sign.

Alex Biggart and Jade Robertson

Jade said: “We are at the heart of Halifax wanting to send festive cheer through our Flowers and Gifts this Christmas.

“We’re happy to share the Prestige festive joy in Dean Clough with the addition of our wreath.

"We are asking for anyone passing by to share photos of the wreath to Instagram tagging us @prestigeflowers_giftshop for the chance to win a £50 gift voucher in time for Christmas!”

