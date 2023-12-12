Halifax flower company spreads festive joy with giant wreath on Dean Clough

A Halifax flower company is helping to spread Christmas cheer across Halifax by creating a magical festive wreath and hanging it on the iconic Dean Clough tower.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Designed by the team at the Prestige Flowers Gift Shop, which is located at Dean Clough, the wreath has been displayed high up for all to see across the town.

Jade Robertson from Prestige Flowers Gift Shop said: “Christmas is what we do best so we wanted to add our own touch to the festive decor in Dean Clough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wreath on tower at Dean Clough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This creation, by our fantastic team, adds a bit of sparkle to Dean Clough but can be seen on the approach into Halifax centre via the flyover and North Bridge, welcoming people to the town.

“Our dedicated team here at the Prestige Flowers Gift shop worked tirelessly to create something spectacular to bring some festive cheer to the people of Halifax.

"It's made in Halifax, for Halifax.”

One of the biggest cherry picker lifts in Yorkshire had to be employed to install the wreath on the tallest section of E Mill between the Dean Clough sign.

Alex Biggart and Jade Robertson

Jade said: “We are at the heart of Halifax wanting to send festive cheer through our Flowers and Gifts this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re happy to share the Prestige festive joy in Dean Clough with the addition of our wreath.