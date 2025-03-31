Hi Ho silver! Billy celebrates 25 years in panto with Snow White

Billy Pearce will mark 25 years in panto at the Alhambra this year

Yorkshire panto legend Billy Pearce returns for a 25th season at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, this year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Pearce first topped the bill of the Alhambra Theatre’s annual festive production in 1993, winning acclaim from critics and audience members alike, and has since solidified his reputation as the ‘King of Yorkshire comedy’.

Billy will bring his trademark mad-cap comedy and boundless energy to the stage in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is produced by one of the world’s biggest pantomime producers and the team behind the new 2024 production of Pinocchio, Crossroads Pantomimes.

“I can’t believe it, 25 years at the beautiful Alhambra Theatre and I get to celebrate by doing one of my favourite titles, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” said Billy.

"Last year’s production of Pinocchio was so much fun, and I know this year’s panto will be extra special. The Bradford audiences are second to none and I can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

Chief executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, said: “I’m delighted to be announcing Billy’s return for a his incredible 25th season in panto at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whole families have grown up with the amazing tradition that is the Alhambra Theatre panto, led by the unmistakable shout of ‘Hiyaaaa Kids’ from Billy. He remains as funny today as ever, and we know that he’ll be bringing laughter to tens of thousands of audience members this festive season in Bradford”

Adam Renton, general manager, Bradford Theatres said: “As Bradford celebrates its year as the UK’s City of Culture, we are excited to present our spectacular pantomime at the Alhambra Theatre.

" Our historic and beloved venue continues to attract visitors from far and wide. Join us to celebrate an incredible 25 years with Billy at the helm.

"Audiences can look forward to a show packed with stunning special effects, hilarious comedy, and magical moments that will leave everyone in awe.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs at the Alhambra from Saturday December 6 to Sunday January 18. Tickets are on sale now.