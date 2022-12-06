How children can video call Santa at Welcome Break services this weekend

New research carried out on behalf of one of the UK’s leading Motorway Service Area Operator, Welcome Break, shows that despite three in five parents (60 per cent) believing it is important to take children to visit Santa, a third of parents (31 per cent) cannot afford the ticket price due to the rising cost of living. A further one in five parents (20 per cent) say they cannot afford the travel costs involved.

These statistics mean that over half (56 per cent) of parents and grandparents will not be taking kids to visit Saint Nicholas this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome Break has been busy working with the man himself to provide a service for those unable to get their gift list to Santa before the big day. For one day only, on Saturday, December 10, children will be able to video call Father Christmas by dialling 07355983802. Between 9am to 5pm, little ones can share their Christmas wishes and ask Santa any questions they might have about the North Pole, busy elves or even his Christmas Eve plans after he’s made his epic journey across the globe.

Welcome Break launches a video call service with Father Christmas for one day only on Saturday 10th December. Picture: J Hordle / INhouse images

John Diviney, CEO at Welcome Break, said: “When we heard that a third of parents and grandparents are unable to afford a grotto visit this year, we knew we had to relaunch our service for a second year running. Due to the huge demand last year, we’ve asked the man himself to take a day out of his busy schedule. We can’t wait to delight children around the country again this year and bring some festive cheer!”

Welcome Break, which has a site at Hartshead Moor, will be hosting lots of other festive activities this year. All sites will have templated letters and addressed envelopes to the big man, and if parents add a stamp and post before Friday, December 9, the Royal Mail will send a response from the North Pole.

Advertisement Hide Ad