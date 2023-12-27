How to recycle your real Christmas tree - Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice offers collection service

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice are offering a Christmas tree collection service for once the festivities are over.

The children’s charity will once again be collecting real Christmas trees across West Yorkshire between January 6 and 14 2024, for a minimum donation of just £10.

In 2023, Forget Me Not’s volunteers collected 1,650 Christmas trees from homes and businesses, raising funds for the charity which supports local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice's christmas tree collections

Georgia Lane, Forget Me Not’s fundraising manager said: “Our tree collection service makes it easy to recycle your real Christmas tree once the festivities are over.

"All you have to do is place your order online and then you can relax, knowing it’s taken care of.

"Every penny raised will help us support local children and families.