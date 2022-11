Programme of Christmas events revealed for Halifax Piece Ha;;

A programme of Christmas events have been revealed for the Piece Hall

The Halifax venue will play host to a ice-skating rink and a series of stellar performances and heart-warming activities, including live gigs, classical music, comedy shows, brass bands, mini raves,craft workshops and festive family films.

Once again, the venue’s 66,000sq ft courtyard will capture the spirit of Christmas and set the scene for a magical season with twinkling lights, a beautiful vintage carousel and the annual landmark Christmas tree.

The Piece Hall’ Christmas event programme:

Skate – Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 31, various times Tickets Adult £14 / Child £9.50. Each one-hour skating session will include free skate hire and can accommodate up to 40 people.

Martin Kemp Back to the 80s - Thursday December 1, 8pm Tickets £25 (18+)

EEVAH - 2 December, 8pm Tickets £12.50 (18+)

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show - Saturday December 3, 12.30pm and 3pm Tickets Adult £15 / Child £13

Black Cat Cabaret Festive Soiree- Saturday December 3, 8pm Tickets £22 (18+)

Graeme Park Long Live House - Sunday December 4, 8pm Tickets £22 (18+)

Comedy with Lea Roberts and Friends - Wednesday December 7, 8pm Tickets £14 (18+)

The Comedy Store - Thursday December 8, 7.30pm Tickets £15

Loafers presents Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band - Friday December, 9, 8pm Tickets £22 (18+)

Jump, Jive & Wail - Saturday December 10, 2.30pm Tickets £9

Massaoke - Saturday December 10, 8pm Tickets £20

Hammonds Band – Sunday December 11, 4pm, Tickets £13

David Robertshaw - Sunday December 11, 7.30pm Tickets £15

Barbara Nice - Monday December 12, 7.30pm Tickets £13 Barbara Nice (18+)

Ben Hart - Tuesday December 13, 7.30pm Tickets £14

Justin Moorhouse Stretch & Think – Wednesday December 14, 7.30pm Tickets £15

The Landlubbers - Thursday December 15, 8pm Tickets £10 (18+)

Loafers presents Apollo Junction - Saturday December 17, 8pm Tickets £15 (18+)

White Christmas – Saturday December 17, 10am Tickets £4-£6

Silent Disco Family Edition - Saturday December 17, 2.30pm Tickets £9

Guilty Pleasures - Saturday December 17, 8pm Tickets £20 (18+)

The Polar Express – Sunday December 18, 10am Tickets £4-£6

Elland Silver Band - Sunday December 18, 12.30pm & 3.30pm Tickets £13

The King Cush Band - Sunday December 18, 8pm Tickets £22 (18+)

Frozen Sing-along – Monday December 19, 10.30am Tickets £4-£6

DJ Spoony - Monday December 19, 8pm Tickets £22

The Muppets Christmas Carol – Tuesday December 20, 10.30am Tickets £4-£6

Craig Charles - Tuesday December 20, 8pm Tickets £22 (18+)

Elf – Wednesday December 21, 10.30am Tickets £4-£6

Halifax Choral Society with the Black Dyke Band - Wednesday December, 7pm Tickets £13