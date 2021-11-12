Railway company LNER launches first Christmas Fayre Event - this is where it's going and how to get onboard

London North Eastern Railway has announce its first Christmas Fayre Event, where customers can travel in luxury to a truly magical festive destination

The exclusive event on Friday December 10, in conjunction with Visit Harrogate, offers people the chance to experience LNER’s legendary hospitality onboard its new high-speed Azuma fleet as they travel from London King’s Cross, Stevenage and Grantham direct to the famous Yorkshire spa town of Harrogate, renowned for its Christmas fayres, boutique shops and restaurants.

To inspire people to take part in this unique experience, a giant inflatable snow globe will be installed at London King’s Cross Station on November 12 and November 13, offering the chance for people passing through to have selfies taken inside a winter wonderland scene, while learning more about the special event.

The LNER Harrogate Christmas Fayre service will depart from London King’s Cross at 09:33, Stevenage at 09:56 and Grantham at 10:42 on Friday 10 December 2021, arriving in the heart of the North Yorkshire town centre less than three hours later.

Harrogate will be the destination for the first Christmas Fayre Event

Customers will enjoy first class travel, complimentary refreshments and receive an exclusive goodie bag as they journey north on the East Coast route to explore Harrogate’s festive sights and sounds.

Christmas market stalls offering delicious treats and distinctive gifts, a Ferris wheel and Victorian carousel are among the attractions adding sparkle this year to the town renowned for its eateries, Turkish Baths, independent shops and arts venues.

Kate McFerran, director of communications at LNER said: “We are excited to announce that Harrogate will be the destination for our very first Christmas Fayre Event. It’s such a stunning location for a weekend visit, offering something for all the family and it promises to be especially magical this Christmas.

"We’re passionate about rail and our destinations and inspiring people to explore new places by train.

Harrogate is home to Bettys and also hotels, restaurants, shops and visitor attractions

"We’re delighted to be working with Visit Harrogate to bring more visitors to the town to enjoy everything it has to offer, supporting tourism and local

businesses.”

LNER runs six direct services per day in each direction between London King’s Cross and Harrogate. Customers taking part in the Harrogate Christmas Fayre Event can select their own return journey, offering the freedom to enjoy an overnight stay and are reminded to reserve their seats.

Gemma Rio, head of destination management at Harrogate Borough Council, said: "We are delighted to be working with LNER to bring more visitors to Harrogate for a festive break.

"Overnight visitors spend money in our hotels, restaurants, shops and visitor attractions – which is exactly what our local businesses need after a difficult year.

“The direct service from London is a real asset to our visitor economy, so we’re committed to working closely with

LNER in the lead up to Christmas and beyond to ensure potential visitors know just how easy it is to reach us.”