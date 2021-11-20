Spread kindness this Christmas with Calder Community Cares project

The aim of Calder Community Cares is to collect and distribute well over small 400 “Christmas in a Bag” gift bags

The aim of Calder Community Cares is to collect and distribute well over small 400 “Christmas in a Bag” gift bags for our Calder Older Generations, and over 150 “Christmas in a Box” gift sets for local families and around 150 individual gifts for children this year.

You can support them by making a donation or dropping an unwrapped gift at Mytholmroyd Co-op, Hebden Bridge Co-op, Todmorden Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons or Todmorden College.

“It’s not going to be a great Christmas for some of the people in our valley this year,” said Jan Lymer, founder of Calder Community Cares.

“A combination of loneliness and isolation for some of our vulnerable and isolated adults means they are less likely to go out and mix with others or have family or friends calling in on them over the darker days and months to come.

“Similarly, some of our families, who thought that at least this Christmas would be a little better than last, will be facing a reduction in UC, higher fuel bills and possibly shorter working hours- so making ends meet for those additional extra costs associated with the festive season will be a real strain on budgets, and many of our families are facing food and income poverty for the first time ever and really don’t want to ask for help.”

“So, we have set ourselves a really ambitious challenge and really need your help to us to achieve it.

“At Calder Community Cares we pride ourselves in providing discreet, respectful support to those we serve, and we need your help to continue with that service.”