This year's Calderdale Shoebox Appeal is in 'full flow' - here's where you can still get boxes
The lead coordinator of this year’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal, Rotarian Bryan Harkness, says that the project is in ‘full flow’.
“Take up has been tremendous”, said Bryan. “The involvement by schools and other educational establishments is a record this year with thirty-six participating, having taken a record 1,640 flat-packs. In addition local firms both large and small are filling, we hope, some 600 distributed to them over the last month. In addition supermarkets received over 300”.
The Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps those in need by distributing packed with ‘goodies’, filled by residents across Calderdale.
The most recent enterprise to have requested boxes transpired as a result of a reader of the Go Local magazine. Amy McAlpine of You Beauty Salon in Greetland contacted Rotary saying she felt her clientele would be delighted to support such a fantastic local initiative that provides gifts to the needier in our community in what is once again this year a difficult financial worry to many at Christmas.
Most Popular
Chief Elf, Rotarian Wilson Simms, recently dropped off a number of boxes to Amy at You Beauty.
Rotary has said that some twenty plus charities are already sending in their ‘orders’ to Santa’s Grotto in anticipation the latter will be supplying lovely filled Christmas boxes for the young and old alike.
Whilst this year’s stock of flat-packs is now getting very low they can still be picked up at the following outlets:- Tesco at King Cross & Sowerby Bridge, Sainsbury in Halifax, Harveys Cook Shop, Marsh & Marsh Properties at Hipperholme and also now You Beauty in Greetland.