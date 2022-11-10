This year's Calderdale Shoebox Appeal is in 'full flow' - here's where you can still get boxes

“Take up has been tremendous”, said Bryan. “The involvement by schools and other educational establishments is a record this year with thirty-six participating, having taken a record 1,640 flat-packs. In addition local firms both large and small are filling, we hope, some 600 distributed to them over the last month. In addition supermarkets received over 300”.

The Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps those in need by distributing packed with ‘goodies’, filled by residents across Calderdale.

The most recent enterprise to have requested boxes transpired as a result of a reader of the Go Local magazine. Amy McAlpine of You Beauty Salon in Greetland contacted Rotary saying she felt her clientele would be delighted to support such a fantastic local initiative that provides gifts to the needier in our community in what is once again this year a difficult financial worry to many at Christmas.

Amy McAlpine of You Beauty has recently received a number of boxes from Chief Elf, Rotarian Wilson Simms, ready for filling during the run up to Christmas.

Rotary has said that some twenty plus charities are already sending in their ‘orders’ to Santa’s Grotto in anticipation the latter will be supplying lovely filled Christmas boxes for the young and old alike.