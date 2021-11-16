Todmorden is set to sparkle as the Christmas lights to be switched on

Todmorden Christmas Lights

This will be preceded by Children’s fairground rides starting at 11am, Punch and Judy shows at 1.30pm,2.30pm and 3.30pm , including as well some magic and balloon modelling.

From 4.30pm onwards until the switch on at around 5pm, all are welcome to join in with some carol singing accompanied by a brass ensemble.

Eight children will be helping the Mayor, CounPat Taylor, to switch on the lights for the christmas tree in the peace garden area next to the Town Hall. In addition to all the other lights, that will already be on in Todmorden, Portsmouth, Cornholme, Eastwood and Walsden, there are eight new children’s displays being put up on the Market Hall wall adjacent to Bramsche square, designed by the eight children who the Mayor is inviting to switch them on with her.

The Mayor Coun Pat Taylor said: “This is just great that we can hold an event such as this again and help support the town and its retailers and of course our fantastic market.

"By subsidising the fairground rides to £1 a go and providing some entertainment for children, and I expect some adults as well!, I hope that parents and children alike will enjoy the day and

support Todmorden in this way.