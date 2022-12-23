Despite 100 million Americans being under winter alerts and the Presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, warning citizens that the potential weather bomb cycle will be “serious stuff”, it is unlikely the snow and freezing temperatures will make it to West Yorkshire by Christmas Day on Sunday.

In fact, the Met Office has warned that the Scottish Highlands will be the only part of the country that is likely to see snow this weekend.

Christmas is likely to be wet and cloudy for a lot of the country with the heavy snowfall coming two weeks too early to give most people a white Christmas.

Commuters wait for a bus as temperatures hang in the single-digits on December 22, 2022 in Chicago, USA. A winter weather system bringing snow, high winds, and sub-zero temperatures has wreaked havoc on a large section of the county ahead of the festive holidays. Strong winds are expected to combine with sub-zero temperatures driving the wind chill in Chicago to around -40 degrees Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Wakefield, windy showers are expected on Christmas Day, with temperatures near normal.

It is expected to be colder and windier on Boxing Day with sunny spells and showers on Tuesday, December 27.

Met Office deputy chief Meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

"High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for Christmas weekend.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.

