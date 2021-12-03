Where you can see the Project Local Santa Float this month
The Project Local Santa Float will be touring the streets of Brighouse and District once again this year.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Brighouse in collaboration with other service organisations in Brighouse, the float will set off at 6pm each night, and the routes to be visited are:
Monday, December 13, Bracken Road area: Smithy Carr Lane, Bracken Rd, Cawcliffe Road/Drive, Slead Ave, Granny Hall, Garden Rd, Rayner Rd, Dewhirst Rd.
Tuesday, December 14, Hipperholme: Bramley Lane, The Crescent, The Drive, Knowle Top Rd, Park Close, Westfield.
Wednesday, December 15, Lightcliffe/Bailiff Bridge: East St, Fairless Cres, Shirley Grove, Aysgarth Avenue, Smith House Lane, Wakefield Road,, Victoria Road, Broadacres, Beechwood Park, Prospect Way, Fairfield Rise, Cedar Grove.
Thursday, December 16, Woodhouse area: Woodhouse Lane, Long Fallas Crescent, Armitage Ave, Archbell Avenue, Daisy Rd, Wherwell Rd, Stratton Road, Woodhouse Gardens.
Friday, December 17, Healey Wood area: Toothil Ave, Greystone Court, Lyndhurst Ave, Lyndhurst Grove Rd, Long Ridge, Healey Wood Rd, Hions Crescent etc.