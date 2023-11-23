Yorkshire artist unveils Christmas card depicting iconic Halifax Piece Hall in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

An artist has included the Piece Hall in Halifax in a series of iconic Yorkshire landscape Christmas cards.

Anita Bowerman, who is based in Harrogate, has demonstrated her commitment to supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) by revealing her Christmas cards.

In a bid to aid the vital lifesaving efforts of YAA, Anita has dedicated her artistic talent to create a breathtaking design centred around The Piece Hall, Halifax, a celebrated Yorkshire landmark renowned as one of the UK's premier outdoor venues.

Titled "Snowy Fun and Festivity at The Piece Hall, Halifax," the card encapsulates the essence of the season with a stunning purple snowy sky backdrop against the picturesque snow-covered Piece Hall.

Anita created the card using a miniature brush to ensure the intricate details before digitally scanning the artwork for the Christmas card production.

Reflecting on her creation, she said: "'I loved illustrating this new Christmas Card for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, raising essential funds to help them continue their mission to save lives.

"The Piece Hall is a stunning building which I initially sketched and then painted in watercolour.

"I loved detail of this design, especially painting the children having fun, the intricate building, and of course the famous yellow YAA helicopter."

With a decade-long history of crafting captivating card designs, previous editions have featured iconic Yorkshire landscapes including Malham Cove, Ribblehead Viaduct, Ilkley Moor, and Whitby, captivating art enthusiasts and charity supporters alike.

The specially designed Christmas cards are available for purchase now, with all proceeds directly benefiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance.