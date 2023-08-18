News you can trust since 1853
Aldi introduces sensory-friendly shopping hours at Halifax and Elland stores

Aldi is trialling sensory-friendly shopping hours at its stores in Halifax offering a quieter shopping experience.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST

From now until October, the stores will offer quieter times every Tuesday between 6pm and 8.30pm at its Halifax store at Unit 1, Crossley Retail Park and the Elland store on South Lane.

If successful, the initiative will be rolled out to all of Aldi’s UK stores, with changes including stopping tannoy announcements, quieter till scan sounds, and signposting the dedicated times to all customers.

Vicky Metcalf, Diversity and Inclusion Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our new sensory-friendly shopping hours aim to help those who prefer a quieter shopping experience or struggle with noisy environments.

“We are committed to ensuring we are as accessible and inclusive as possible – both for shoppers and colleagues – and we look forward to receiving customer feedback on this trial to help inform our approach on a national level.”

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket also recognises the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to help support customers and colleagues with non-visible disabilities.

Colleagues at Aldi have also undergone training around hidden disabilities and the Sunflower symbol, so they can offer additional assistance to those who may require it.

