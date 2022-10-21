When Lucy Langthorn, 39, who lives in Todmorden with her family, received her eldest son Zachary’s 'first ever' school photo back in 2017, she was expecting a lovely frameable picture of the then three-year-old.

Instead, the mum-of-three was shocked when a solo shot of his favourite toy dog, Jimmy, was photographed in his place.

The youngster had decided he didn't want to pose for his annual picture, and requested that his toy dog be professionally photographed instead.

Todmorden mum Lucy was in for a shock when her son found a clever replacement for his first school photo. (Image: Lucy Langthorne)

Upon receiving the the humourous portrait, Lucy found herself ‘in stitches,’ with the photo becoming an instant hit with her family.

She now finds herself digging the photo out each year when the annual school photos roll around.

Lucy said: "It's just an adorable little story really."

"You're not normally allowed toys at school, but Zach had quite a lot of separation anxiety when he first went to school aged three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zachary's favourite toy dog, Jimmy, took centre stage instead, having his photo professionally taken. (Image: Lucy Langthorne)

"He was allowed to carry it around with him in lessons and in the school day to make him feel more comfortable.

"When it came to school photo day in 2017 I did say to the teachers, I wasn't sure if he would be okay with the photos being taken.

"When I went to pick him up from school later that day though the teachers said that he had refused to be pictured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then when the photos were sent to everyone, I got one that was just a photo of Jimmy - which I obviously bought and kept.

Zachary sent his favourite toy as a replacement. (Image: Lucy Langthorne)

"So now the only photo I have of my eldest in his first year at nursery is this hilarious photo of Jimmy."

With her youngest having his first school photos this week, Lucy decided to reminisce and shared the iconic photo to social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make the photo more wholesome, Zachary still has his favourite toy dog turned model to this day.