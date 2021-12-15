Can you grant Miss Pickles’ Christmas wish? Emergency appeal for dog’s life-saving surgery

The RSPCA is appealing for funds to pay for life-saving surgery for a bulldog who collapses because she can’t get enough air into her airways.

Miss Pickles is an eight-year-old British bulldog who arrived at RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch when her owner could no longer take care of her.

Animal centre manager Claire Kendall said: “We very quickly realised that Miss Pickles was struggling to breathe and vets diagnosed her with grade three brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome - also known as BOAS.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Pickles

"This is a group of conditions that we see in dogs selected for shorter noses and flatter faces, like bulldogs, which compromises their ability to breathe normally and Miss Pickles was sadly the most serious grade possible.

“She really struggles for breath and can often be heard wheezing and snorting as she tries to breathe. We have to be incredibly careful exercising her as she has gone blue in colour and collapsed in the past.

“It’s heartbreaking that this sweet, fun dog can’t run or play because she can’t breathe normally.

"She urgently needs surgery to help widen her nostrils and remove some of the soft palate from the back of her throat to help her get more air into her airways but the operation will cost in excess of £2,500, which is a huge financial strain at this time of year.”

Miss Pickles

BOAS is a complex respiratory disease related to the flat face and skull shape of brachycephalic dogs, such as British bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs. Dogs with BOAS can suffer from breathing problems and can have trouble coping with heat and exercise.