Great ideas for free and budget days out for all the family this Easter

The frugal team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have put together their guide on fun things to do with the kids without breaking the bank.

They suggest checking out free activities close to home as well as making use of the great outdoors.

Rainy day trips include visits to local galleries and libraries or spending a few hours baking up tasty treats.

John Stirzkaer, from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “Keeping the kids occupied during the Easter break can be expensive and with Britons feeling the pinch right now, free activities will be top of the list for mums and dads.

“There are some very easy things you can do locally - taking the kids out for a walk, a day at the park or a game of football with a group of friends are all ideal for sunny days.

“If the weather’s bad, try a trip to a museum or art gallery - lots of these will offer free entry and are likely to have activities for the children.

“Watching the pennies over the Easter holiday just means being a little more creative and making the most of everything you have around you.”

Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s tips for a budget Easter break:

Take a walk

You’ll be amazed at what’s available on your doorstep. Search online for local walks and woods that you probably didn’t even know about.

Easter nature hunt

For little ones, print off a nature scavenger hunt to take on any walks. This will keep them entertained as you wander.

Visit the park

Head to the park for a free few hours. Kids love all the play equipment. Take a football and a picnic and you have a great day out.

Meet up with friends

Instead of a play date at soft play, try hosting them at home. If it’s a sunny day, the kids can have a run in the garden.

City farm

If you live in a city, there’s bound to be a city farm you can visit. These are often run by charitable organisations or volunteers so no hefty entry fees. Some will simply ask for a donation.

Veggie patch

If you’ve got the green-fingered bug, create a vegetable patch for the children. You can do these in troughs or pots too. Opt for quick-growing varieties like cress, lettuce, radishes and spinach.

Go on a bike ride

If you all have bikes, pack up a picnic and get going. If it’s sunny, remember to take the sunscreen too and plenty to drink so you don’t have to stop off.

Museum visit

See what your local museum has on over the holidays. They'll often have special activities for the children or exhibits they’ll enjoy. Many are free so check before you head off.

Local library

The local library can be a treasure trove for great books and activities. See what’s on near you for a fun-filled few hours.

Squirt gun painting

Grab some huge pieces of paper, a squirt gun filled with watercolours and fire. You’ll be amazed at the artwork you create.

Head to the kitchen